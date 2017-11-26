Georgette M. Simard – Woonsocket

Georgette M. (Phaneuf) Simard, 82, of Woonsocket, died November 25, 2017, in her home. She was the wife of the late Raymond H. Simard. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Marie-Anna (Brouillard) Phaneuf.

Mrs. Simard was a graduate of St. Clare High School. She was an election clerk for the Board of Canvassers, and later worked as the secretary of maintenance for the Woonsocket School Department.

She leaves three sons, John Simard and his wife, Ann-Marie, of North Smithfield, Mark Simard and Sheila Pilla of Smithfield, and Luke Simard and his wife, Monique, of Blackstone, Mass.; and four grandchildren, Joshua, Michele, Matthew and Lauren. She was predeceased by her brother, Normand Phaneuf.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, November 28, 2017, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 1409 Park Ave. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham. Calling hours are omitted.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket.

