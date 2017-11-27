Stony Brook Rod and Gun Club hosting speaker Monday

LINCOLN – On Monday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m., Stony Brook Rod and Gun Club will host Brenda Jacob, state director for the Civilian Marksmanship Program and Ocean State Junior Rifle Association, will present a program on the junior rifle marksmanship program. She will talk about the benefits of the program, and also what is involved in becoming a properly trained, level one shooting coach.

Stony Brook is looking to open up its junior rifle shooting program and currently has openings for mature, responsible, youth between the ages of 10 and 17 who are interested in learning how to shoot a .22 caliber rifle. A strong emphasis will be placed on safety education, as well as direct, parental participation and cooperation. This presentation will be open to all youth and parents interested. Parents are encouraged to bring their children so that they can ask any questions.

Stony Brook received a grant of new equipment this year from the Friends of the NRA. This program is open to anyone. Parents or youth do not have to be a member of the club. Equipment will be provided.

Stony Brook is located at: 19 Lower Road Lincoln. Plan on arriving by 6:30 p.m. as parking is limited.