Gail A. Bernier – Bellingham, Mass.

Gail A. (Towndrow) Bernier, 63, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, Mass., with her loving family by her side.

She is the beloved wife of the late Richard O. Bernier. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on June 18, 1954, she is the daughter of Dolores R. (Thibault) Towndrow of Woonsocket and the late Charles D. Towndrow.

She is the loving mother of Joshua A. Bernier, Michael R. Bernier, Gerard O. Bernier and his wife, Heidi, all of Woonsocket; Stephanie M. Zaldivar and her husband, Efren, of Bellingham, Mass.; Hailey A. Bernier, Hope L. Bernier, Hannah N. Bernier and Marlene Bernier all of Woonsocket. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Richard J. Bernier, Brooke K. Durand, Genikah F. Belanger, Aline M. Zaldivar and Ezikiel E. Zaldivar. She is the sister of Carol M. Boucher and her husband, Gerard, of Woonsocket, and Normand Towndrow and his wife, Kelly Caron, of Woonsocket, and nephew Charles D. Towndrow and his wife, Erica, of Kingston, R.I.

A resident of Bellingham, formerly of Woonsocket, Gail worked as a stitcher for Hyman Brickel & Son in Woonsocket for 28 years until retiring in 2014. She was a member of AMVETS Post 7 in Woonsocket.

She was an avid camper. Gail enjoyed being with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, November 30 at 9 a.m. from Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Route 126, Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 415 Olo St., Woonsocket. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Blackstone. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, November 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

