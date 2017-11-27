North Smithfield woman struck, killed while crossing road

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A woman trying to cross the road inside the Dowling Village retail area was struck by a vehicle and killed on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Cheryl Willard, 50, of North Smithfield was reportedly crossing Dowling Village Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. when she was hit by an SUV. She was later pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center.

The driver, Richard Roach, 31, of Lincoln, has been charged with operating on a suspended license, operating an a suspended registration, operating without evidence of insurance, and operating with an expired inspection sticker.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.