Blackstone River Theatre celebrates Christmas with music, dance, and crafts

CUMBERLAND – There’s something for everyone at Blackstone River Theatre this Christmas season including its annual Holiday Craft Fair and Festival, the Irish Dance Christmas Spectacular featuring Tir Na Nog Irish Dance, and the 10th annual Blackstone River Theatre Christmas Celebration taking place on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.

• On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., BRT will present its 10th annual Holiday Craft Fair and Festival. This free event offers residents a chance to support BRT programming by shopping locally with area craft vendors, artisans and home-based businesses. There will be 27 vendors on site and the event will also feature continuous live music by Bob Drouin, Ed Sweeney, Russell Gusetti, Armand Aromin, Cathy Clasper-Torch, and The Broad Street Fiddlers. There will also be raffle prizes, a bake sale table, and refreshments. The annual event is a fundraiser for BRT’s year-round programming.

• On Sunday, Dec. 3, there will be two performances of an Irish Dance Christmas Spectacular featuring Tir Na Nog Irish Dance but for the fourth year, BRT’s resident Irish dance troupe has grown so large that the show has had to be moved off-site. Performances this year will be at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich. Tickets are $14. All dances have been choreographed and taught by instructor Erika Damiani and will be performed by more than 60 dancers from Tir Na Nog Irish Dance. The shows are filled with Christmas cheer, traditional and modern Irish dancing, as well as live Celtic and holiday music.

• On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., Blackstone River Theatre will present its 10th annual Christmas Celebration featuring Armand Aromin, Aubrey Atwater, Erika Damiani and members of Tir Na Nog Irish Dance, Elwood Donnelly, Bob Drouin, Benedict Gagliardi, Russell Gusetti, Mary Lee Partington, Torrin Ryan, and Ed Sweeney. Executive director Russell Gusetti, who also produces the show, explains that audiences can “expect the unexpected ... songs, poetry, carols, dancing, stories and more,” as these acclaimed musicians join in on many Christmas and winter-themed pieces. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 day of show. The performances are sponsored by Navigant Credit Union.

Blackstone River Theatre is located at 549 Broad Street in Cumberland. To purchase tickets for any of the shows, call 401-725-9272. More information on their Christmas shows can be found at www.riverfolk.org .