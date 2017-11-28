Center of attention

Set holiday celebrations aglow with a vibrant, showy centerpiece on your table. Chances are, you probably already have most of what you need to turn on the shine this season.

Candles galore

Set candles of varying heights and widths in a pleasing arrangement on a platter to protect your table linens. Go monochromatic, play with different textures or stick with just a few complimentary colors. Try to get scent-free candles; too many smells might overwhelm guests.

Worried about little fingers or clumsy uncles? There are a wide variety of LED candles on the market nowadays that light up with just the flick of a switch.

Go green

Set an elegant table using fresh greenery from your local florist. Holly, set off with bright red berries; fir wreaths or garlands; even weepy cacti with pale pink or white blooms are all easy to find this time of year. If you’re looking for something taller, go for poinsettias or rosemary trees. Greenery also brings in some of the smells of the season and can be a good way to get that fresh Christmas tree smell without dealing with an entire tree. Bear in mind that some plants, such as poinsettias and some ivies, are harmful to pets. Ask your florist for other plants to substitute if that’s a concern. You also can hit your local craft store for some very pretty silk greenery that will last year after year.

Ornaments and lights aren’t just for the tree

Fill a pretty bowl with glass ornaments — silver reflects colored glass well — and place it on your table. If you’re worried about sentimental or heirloom pieces on the tree, this is a great place to show them off where everyone can see them. Look in the holiday decor section for battery-powered LED mini-lights to wind around larger ornaments set on a pretty holiday runner for a little extra sparkle. Tape the battery pack and switch under the table to hide it and keep it easy to reach.

Bowls not your thing or need a variety of heights? Reach for the lowly glass jar. Save up empty jars from your pantry or hit the grocery store for canning jars in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. Fill them with miniature ornaments, twinkling LEDs, pine cones or anything festive that will fit. Bonus: Use them after the season as drinking glasses, food storage or candle holders.

- Green Shoot Media