Christmas is matching time

It was quite a revelation the day my wife told me how she’d been tricking me into coordinating my clothes with the rest of the family.

Knowing how mindlessly I get dressed, she would go into my closet, pull out the sleeves on all the clothes that went with what she and the kids were wearing that day, and inevitably I’d grab for the easiest target and pick a shirt that coordinated with everyone else.

I’d come down for breakfast, where I’d be welcomed by the shades of aqua or brown that I was wearing, and scratch my head wondering how on earth it happened again. Even if I didn’t fall for the protruding sleeve trick, and came down wearing something completely different from everyone else, I’d often feel the need to rush back upstairs to find something to fit the color scheme.

I should have known I was sunk when Mikaela bought us matching sailor outfits for our honeymoon. Last summer she bought me American flag swim trunks only to later reveal that my two boys would be wearing the same ones.

I’ve definitely avoided some major embarrassments along the way. The year I saw train sweater vests come home for the kids, I was very happy Gymboree didn’t offer them in adult sizes.

Even my wife would admit she goes a little over the top during the holidays. Photo season means matching everything. The mindset that compels her to coordinate the colors of her wrapping paper or Christmas ornaments extends to the family’s attire, and she and the kids don’t need to deceive me to get me in on the act. It would take a cold-hearted Grinch to say no to those faces.

This year, the Shorey family will wear matching, red, white and green pajamas for Christmas. My slightly-too-tight ensemble has words in the shape of a tree spelling out “joy, hope, magic, believe, twinkle and Christmas.” Yes, twinkle.

Of course, I still had to maintain my grumpy façade when I squeezed myself into them, but secretly I sort of enjoy this matching thing.

Matching at Christmas has come to mean more to me than just cute family pictures, secured after a dozen or more tries to get everyone smiling. At one time I would have been self-conscious to all dress up as elves, or to all wear green and red polka dot ties to Christmas Eve dinner, or to all don our new superhero gear for a trip to the in-laws, but I now realize that matching means togetherness as a family, it means showing my kids that it’s OK to be silly, and most importantly, it makes memories they can pass on to their own kids.

