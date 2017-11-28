Holiday Movie Lineup

The holiday season brings many traditions — holiday baking, decorating and parties, to name a few. But when the day is done, continue the holiday cheer by cozying up on the couch with a great holiday movie.

Alone or surrounded by your favorite people, here is a sampling of holiday movies you should watch at least once.

• “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965): Follow the whole Peanuts gang as Charlie Brown tries to understand what Christmas is all about.

• “The Nightmare Before Christmas “(1993): A Tim Burton holiday masterpiece follows Jack, a skeleton bored with his own holiday of Halloween, who tries on Christmas for size.

• “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (two versions) (1966 and 2000): Incomparable and fantastic in their own way, both will undoubtedly make your heart grow three sizes.

• “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992): If you ever doubted that Kermit the Frog and Charles Dickens could create magic, this film is here to prove otherwise. Kermit as Bob Cratchit and Michael Cain as Ebenezer Scrooge make this film a casting win.

• “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964): This stop-motion animation is a classic. It’s time to introduce a whole new generation to Rudolf and his misfit friends.

• “The Polar Express” (2004): This recent classic features breathtaking animation and Tom Hanks as the voice over for several characters, following a young boy on a train ride to the North Pole. Wonders never cease for those who believe.

• “A Christmas Story” (1983): We all had that one toy we wanted desperately as a child. For Ralphie Parker, this was the Red Ryder carbine action 200-shot range model air rifle with a compass in the stock and “this thing which tells time.”

• “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989): Clark Griswold has big holiday plans. But like most plans, things don’t go as expected. In other words, disaster, Griswold style.

• “Home Alone” (1990): Left at home at Christmas by mistake, Keven McCallister is left to fight off two reckless burglars with creative pranks only a child could imagine.

• “Elf” (2003): Buddy the Elf is lovable and full of so much Christmas cheer, he will remind any Scrooge of the true meaning of Christmas.

• “The Family Man” (2000): One Christmas night, Jack wakes to find his lavish bachelor lifestyle replaced with the life he would have had, had he stayed with his college sweetheart. Think a modern twist of the “what if” plot of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

• “The Santa Clause” (1994): Tim Allen provides a whole new (comedic) possibility to the origins of Santa Clause.

• “Prancer” (1989): A farm girl finds a wounded reindeer she believes is Prancer, hoping to nurse it back to health in time for Christmas.

• “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946): George Bailey has a wonderful life, and he will leave you feeling like yours is pretty great, too.

• “White Christmas” (1954): Starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, two of the greats remembered year after year for their renditions of Christmas classics.

• “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947 and 1994): It’s OK to believe in Santa — after all, faith is what Christmas is all about.