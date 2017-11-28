OSDRI seeks continued veteran support during the holidays

Rather than caroling and shopping, instead of stringing up festive light displays, many of Rhode Island’s American heroes will be in search of stable housing, food, and access to vital health services this holiday season.

Rhode Island is home to approximately 72,000 military veterans, accounting for nearly 8 percent of the state’s population, and many are in great need of support from the community.

While many organizations in the Ocean State provide support and services to the state’s significant veteran community, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) has taken on the challenge of addressing the issues of homeless and at-risk veterans.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Johnston, OSDRI is an independent nonprofit organization serving as a resource for Rhode Island’s homeless and at-risk veterans. OSDRI offers a range of services including permanent and transitional housing, intensive case management, and basic human needs assistance, such as food and clothing, as well as programs for employment training and placement.

It’s important to keep in mind the needs of these veterans as the holiday season approaches, says Dee DeQuattro-Rothermel, OSDRI’s director of communications and development.

“A lot of times, veterans, especially those who have been deployed, have been in some especially difficult situations around the holidays,” says DeQuattro-Rothermel. “They will never forget the Christmases when they were deployed and separated from their families, especially those who faced traumatic circumstances during their deployment. “

“It’s important to remember, for many of these veterans, Christmas wasn’t always so merry,” she added.

According to DeQuattro-Rothermel, OSDRI is the largest Rhode Island nonprofit fully dedicating itself to veterans living in the Ocean State. The organization boasts the ability to provide services to approximately 2,000 veterans every year, but could not do so without support from Rhode Islanders. Of OSDRI’s $2.2 million in annual operating expenses, more than $800,000 is derived directly from community donations.

The efforts of OSDRI don’t stop with the holidays; the organization seeks to help provide housing, and services to Rhode Island veterans every day of the year.

“We should help veterans all year long. They served us and now they deserve these services, and everything we can give them. It’s vitally important that we remember the sacrifices they made, especially veterans who were deployed,” said DeQuattro-Rothermel.

In addition to cash donations, those in the community wishing to help Rhode Island veterans can also donate food items to the Veteran Food Pantry located at 1010 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. The organization also holds several events throughout the year, which would not be possible without support from community volunteers.

For those seeking additional information about OSDRI or to contribute, visit www.OSDRI.org .