‘Tipsy Trees’ bring businesses, community together for a night of holiday fun

WOONSOCKET – Guests will learn to make their own holiday centerpieces or creative gifts while enjoying a night of food, drinks, music and seasonal revelry.

“Tipsy Trees,” takes place at St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, starting at 6:30 p.m. with a buffet from 6:30 to 7 p.m., when the class begins. The event is organized by Ann Jalette of Vose True Value Hardware and staff at the center. Jalette will teach participants to assemble their own miniature Christmas trees using fresh English Boxwood at an event serving as a fundraiser for St. Ann. For $40 they’ll also enjoy a light meal, and have a chance to personalize their creations before leaving with a unique holiday gift.

“It will be just a fun night out,” said Jalette.

Jalette learned to make the trees some 20 years ago when she used to prepare them for a florist who would sell them undecorated. She soon started decorating the boxwood creations and selling them at Vose, a gift idea that quickly caught on.

Jalette said one customer now buys more than 100 a year and gives them as gifts to his clients.

More recently, she started teaching classes on how to make the trees at St Jude’s church.

Wally Rathbun of St. Ann recently joined her at a class to help out. Rathbun serves as chairman of the board of directors at the former church on Cumberland Street, now a nonprofit that holds the largest collection of fresco paintings in North America. The center depends on the help of volunteers and donations for expenses like a winter heating bills.

The Tipsy Trees name, Rathbun says, is a spinoff on the “Drink and Dabble,” concept, the name of a previous fundraiser where guests painted their own works of art to raise money for the Woonsocket Police Copswalk.

Guests will enjoy drinks from a cash bar that night.

Jalette will come with pre-prepared gold and silver bases for the creations filled with wet floral foam. She’ll demonstrate how to put the trees together.

Participants will then be able to choose a variety of themed kits to decorate the trees in a variety of color schemes such as packages with all gold trimmings, red and silver ornaments, or pink and plaid items for a country look. The entire process takes a couple of hours.

“They’re all happy with what they leave with,” Jalette said of her classes.

“It looks like you just walked out of a floral shop,” Rathbun said. “It’s kind of fun when you see some of the creations.”

At Vose, the trees typically cost $30.

The most popular version features a New England Patriots theme and comes with an ornament that can be reused. Once the tree dies, many of the customers bring back a bag with their decorations to be used the following year, which are kept behind the Vose counter and labeled with their name. Many are donated to local bazaars as auction items.

The trees last for around three months as long as they’re watered weekly.

On Dec. 5, the $40 cost will cover a light buffet and supplies, and for an additional $5, guests can add lights to their trees. Half of the money raised will go to the center.

“We want to make it so people want to do it every year,” Rathbun said.

The pair says that what’s really special about Tipsy Trees is what it represents: businesses coming together to help one another, especially around the holidays.

“During this time of year, you work together as a community,” Rathbun said. “The businesses actually are helping each other.”

The popular boxwood arrangements work as holiday centerpieces and are used to decorate homes, offices and schools. Tipsy Trees is open to men and women of all ages. Class size is limited and participants are asked to register at www.stannartsandculturalcenter.org/tipsy-trees.html .