‘Tripod’ dog Luckie to celebrate first Christmas in N. Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Luckie, a beagle mix, was seven weeks old when her owner threw her out of a moving vehicle. The incident ultimately caused her the loss of one of her legs, but also helped her to find a loving family. This Christmas will be her first in a new home.

Luckie was born in Texas, where the abuse took place. She lost the use of her legs due to her trauma, spending six months in an animal hospital for rehabilitation. Five months into her care, she had her right hind leg amputated. It was slowing her down after she had regained mobility of her other legs through physical therapy.

Friends of Homeless Animals Rhode Island brought Luckie to Rhode Island a month after her amputation and placed her with a foster mother, Julie Lefebvre, of Warwick. A family had already decided to adopt Luckie before she came to Rhode Island, but Lefebvre did not think the family was a good match, she said. She wanted to find Luckie a home where she would be treated like a regular dog, not a handicapped dog, she said.

“I didn’t want anybody to adopt her and treat her like she was less than 100 percent,” Lefebvre said. “Just not having a leg doesn’t make her different than anyone else.”

Two days into Lefebvre’s fostering of Luckie, Lisa and Tom Shea of North Providence met Luckie at a Friends of Homeless Animals event. They played with the dog, picked her up, and when Luckie fell asleep on Tom’s shoulder, he said he knew he wanted this dog. Lisa contacted Lefebvre after she and her husband left the event asking about the dog and her adoption. A day later, the previous potential adoption fell through and the Sheas were able to get her.

“They had no intentions of getting a dog,” Lefebvre said. “They were supporting a friend of theirs and they came to an event and these two fell in love.” The couple left the event at noon, she said, and a text from the Sheas came to her phone by 12:20 p.m.

The Sheas renamed Luckie at Lefebvre’s request. Lefebvre said the dog’s name should either be Rainbow or Luckie because the dog was lucky to be paired with the Shea family and because the Shea family knew they were lucky to find the dog, Lisa said.

When the Sheas first adopted Luckie, she was not trained. They immediately picked up on her nervousness. Now that she has lived with the family for a while, she trusts them and is much less jumpy than she was before, Tom said.

“When you moved her quickly, she started shaking,” he said. “She just wanted to be cuddled because she was afraid you were going to throw her. They never forget.”

Though she is a three-legged dog, also known as a tripod dog, the Shea family tries not to treat her any differently from their two other dogs, Codee and Molie. Luckie plays rough house with the other dogs and cuddles up to them. Since her arrival to the family this past August, she has made a home for herself and has brought the family closer together, Lisa said.

Luckie had a hard time getting up the stairs the first weeks that she lived with the Shea family, but she can now successfully complete the task. She takes a few steps back and gets a running start on the first step, which is the highest. Then, she backs up again, gains momentum, and conquers the rest, Tom said.

Adoption of a rescue animal is important because it saves a dog, Lisa said. In North Providence, families are only allowed to have three dogs without having a kennel license, but if they could have more, they would, she said.

“If I could adopt all the dogs, I would,” she said. “We’re just dog people. We’re just animal people … I hate when people hurt animals. It’s just not right.”

The Shea family is excited to celebrate their first Christmas with their new puppy, Lisa said. They have not bought her a stocking yet, but it is on the list of things to do, as well as taking a photo with Santa. On Christmas, Luckie will be able to open her first Christmas stocking which will be filled with bones and chew toys. Her new owners say she may also be able to get a few nibbles of some Christmas turkey in celebration of the holiday.