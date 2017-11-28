Benny's selling all store locations

PROVIDENCE – Benny’s Inc. and Carpionato Group LLC have announced that they have signed an agreement for Carpionato to buy all real estate previously occupied by Benny’s retail stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

According to Howard Bromberg, president of Benny’s, “We’re especially pleased to be able to sell these properties to a local real estate development and management company who understands the Benny’s legacy and is familiar with our locations.”

Alfred Carpionato, president of Carpionato, agreed, adding, “It is a privilege for our organization to succeed to the Bromberg family’s ownership of these properties. Benny’s has been such a vital part of our community for generations. Like Benny’s, we, too, are a longstanding member of the same community. We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on the Bromberg’s tradition of responsible real estate ownership and management.”

The parties anticipate a closing during the first quarter of 2018. The terms of the sale will not be disclosed.

Carpionato will be seeking new tenants for the 29 pieces of property, which are all expected to be vacant by the end of the year.