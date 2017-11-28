Pawtucket receives car tax reimbursement

PAWTUCKET – City officials on Monday received their reimbursement for the motor vehicle phase-out from House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello at the Statehouse. Car owners across Rhode Island saw relief this year following the passage of the car tax cut by the General Assembly. Pawtucket was one of the first communities to receive their reimbursement.

“I extend my thanks to the General Assembly for eliminating the car tax and lessening the burden on hardworking Rhode Islanders,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “Another critical component of the phase out was reimbursing cities and towns for this lost revenue, which is passed on to our taxpayers.”

“I have heard repeatedly from Rhode Islanders that the car tax is fundamentally unfair and they want it eliminated,” said Mattiello. “I was proud to advocate on behalf of a successful initiative to phase out this onerous and regressive car tax within six years. I'm pleased that the entire Pawtucket delegation in the House worked closely with me to enact this plan and provide immediate relief to city residents.”

To date, Pawtucket has been reimbursed $714,903 with two more disbursements to follow in 2018. Without the phase-out Pawtucket would have generated approximately 57,277 motor vehicle tax bills. With the passed legislation, Pawtucket generated approximately 39,378 motor vehicles tax bills, a difference of 17,899.

The motor vehicle phase-out began by reducing the taxable portion of a car’s retail value from 100 percent to 95 percent and increasing the minimum exemption from $500 to $1,000, and capping the rate at $60 in 2018. Cars 15 years or older are exempt. It continues reducing the taxable value and maximum rates and raising the minimum exemptions through 2023, with the tax fully eliminated in 2024.