Helen Graves – Smithfield

Helen Graves (born Rose Helen Browning), age 94, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Smithfield R.I. Health Center on November 28, 2017. She was the wife of late Charles E. Graves, the love of her life.

She was the mother of Patricia Gobeille, Laconia N.H., Helen Sisco, Smithfield, R.I., and the late Charles T. Graves, Jamestown, R.I. She also was the proud grandmother of six, great-grandmother of nine.

Helen was born in Mansfield, Mass., the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Browning, sister of Louise Evelyn Molis, the late Margaret Gladys Carberry, and the late Ann Anderson. She subsequently resided in Cranston, Smithfield and North Providence.

Helen worked as an assembler for AT Cross, retiring in 1985.

Helen was a former member of St. Michael Church and Mary, Mother of Mankind Church. She was active in Salvatore Mancini Senior Center and was an avid bingo player and line dancer.

She attributed her long life to eating an apple-a-day, exercise, and staying active. She enjoyed going for quiet walks and made time to smell the flowers, especially red roses. Those who knew her will remember her warmth, resilience, and sense of faith. Helen had the gift of a positive attitude and always a smiling face. When asked how she was doing, she often replied with “I’m just ducky” as she was grateful for her good life.

Many thanks to Brookdale Smithfield and Hope Hospice for the outstanding care they provided.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, December 2, 2017, from 9-11 a.m., in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be strictly private for family only. Please omit flowers.