Constance M. Lavallee – Cumberland

Constance M. (Spzila) Lavallee, 86, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017, at The Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Jean Lavallee.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Callahan) Spzila. She was a life-long resident of Cumberland.

Mrs. Lavallee was employed as a registered nurse for 42 years at Roger Williams Hospital.

Connie was a communicant of St. Aidan Church. She was a founding member of the St. Aidan Womens' Club, a member of the Cumberland Seniors and the Roger Williams Nursing Association.

She leaves her son, Steven A. Lavallee, and his wife, Donna, of Cumberland; her cherished grandchildren, Steven A. Lavallee Jr., and Lauren Lavallee. She also leaves a son, Michael Lavallee.

A celebration of her life was held November 22, in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in the St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial followed in the Resurrection Cemetery.

At the request of the family, kindly omit flowers.

