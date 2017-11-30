Robert R. Villeneuve – Clermont, Fla.

Robert R. Villeneuve, 52, of Clermont, Fla., passed away at South Lake Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, November 26, 2017.

Born in Pawtucket, R.I., a son of Shirley (Tager) and the late Clifford Villeneuve Jr. of Cumberland. Robert lived in Cumberland and Smithfield for many years prior to moving to Clermont, Fla.

Robert was a fourth generation locksmith learning from his dad, Clifford. Later in life he asked his dad to take on an early retirement and join him in order to start a new business, C&R Locksmiths of Smithfield, R.I. He later moved to Florida and started two new security firms, Security Design Consultants and Eye on Security, specializing in commercial and security software implementation. Robert loved his family dearly and frequented Rhode Island often to visit his family.

Robert is survived by his mother, Shirley (Tager) Villeneuve, of Cumberland; a sister, Gail (Villeneuve) Dubois, of Cumberland; two nieces, Ashley Dubois of East Greenwich and Allison Dubois of Cumberland and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bob had a “bigger than life personality” and a loving way about him.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Basil the Great Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, visitation is prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Clifford R. Villeneuve Jr. to Nathan's Angels Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 7584, Cumberland, RI 02864, is appreciated, www.nathansangels.com.

For directions and guest book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.