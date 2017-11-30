William E. Cowen – North Smithfield

William E. Cowen Jr., 71, of North Smithfield passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Landmark Medical Center of Woonsocket after an eight-year battle with cancer.

He was the husband of Elizabeth A. (Gurka) Cowen.

Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late William E. Cowen and Lillian (Desmarais) Dalasta.

Billy served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a master plumber for Brown University for many years. Billy was a life member of the Italian Workman’s Club and Cercle Laurier. He was an avid golfer and kept everyone laughing.

Besides his wife Elizabeth, he leave his son Chris C. Cowen of Hudson, N.H., and Fred the basset hound

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Contribution Services, 10 Brookline Place West, Sixth Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or go to www.dfci.org .

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com .