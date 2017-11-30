Woonsocket man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn

PROVIDENCE – A registered sex offender previously convicted in Rhode Island state court of being in possession of child pornography was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday, Nov. 3 for again being in possession of child pornography. Authorities say he did so while on state probation for possessing child pornography.

Victor Radbill, 32, of Woonsocket, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on September 12 to a federal charge of possession of child pornography. Radbill reportedly admitted to the court that he was the owner of a cell phone SD card containing child pornography found inside a dryer at a laundromat in October 2016.

At sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell also ordered Radbill to serve five years supervised release upon completion of his term of incarceration. The government recommended the court impose a sentence of 10 years in prison, the U.S. Sentencing Guideline sentence in this matter.

According to information presented to the court, on Oct. 22, 2016, a cell phone SD card was found inside a dryer at a Manville laundromat. An individual at the laundromat viewed the contents of the SD card and discovered images of child pornography and “selfies” of a person he recognized as a customer of the laundromat. A Lincoln Police Department detective who investigated the matter identified Radbill on a surveillance photograph taken inside the laundromat on the afternoon the SD card was discovered. The matter was referred to the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

A court authorized search of the SD card by detectives assigned to the ICAC task force revealed more than 500 images and 3 videos of child pornography. The forensic review of the SD card also revealed “selfies” of Radbill. The forensic examination revealed that the “selfies” of Radbill were taken on the same model cell phone Radbill admitted to owning.

Investigators determined that the images of child pornography were possessed by Radbill at the same time he was serving a state sentence of five years suspended with probation, having been convicted of possession of child pornography.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sandra R. Hebert and Denise M. Barton.