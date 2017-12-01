High school student suffers minor injury after colliding with car

PAWTUCKET – Police are reporting an incident involving a Pawtucket high school student who collided with a vehicle on Friday.

On Dec. 1, at around 3 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Division Street, near Ashton Street, for report of a pedestrian struck. The victim was a 14-year-old female who was transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital for a minor leg injury.

From witnesses on scene, the teen was part of a group of cross country runners for St. Raphael Academy and ran into the side of a vehicle while running across the street.