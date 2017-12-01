RIDOH orders Memorial to stop accepting new patients

Another community meeting to be held Monday

PAWTUCKET –In the interest of patient safety and quality of care, the Rhode Island Department of Health issued consent order to Care New England Friday ordering that Memorial Hospital no longer accept new patients.

The order provided detailed instructions on how Memorial Hospital will function until decisions are made on the applications that CNE has submitted to RIDOH regarding the hospital.

The consent order stipulates that between Dec. 1, and the date when RIDOH issues its decisions on CNE’s applications:

• EMS services will no longer transport patients to Memorial Hospital

• No new patients will be admitted at Memorial Hospital

• And no surgeries will be performed.

RIDOH has determined that Memorial Hospital does not currently have the staffing levels necessary to safely administer care in these areas. Memorial’s contract with the group that provides anesthesia services ended Nov. 30. Memorial does not currently have a functional Intensive Care Unit. The hospital also does not have any on-site gastrointestinal physicians or orthopedists, among other specialties.

United Nurses and Allied Professionals Professionals spokesman Ray Sullivan released the following statement Friday after RIDOH ordered Memorial Hospital to stop admitting patients:

"Today's directive from the Department of Health is another example of a regulatory process gone awry in which the tail is wagging the dog,” he said.

“The effort to formally close Memorial Hospital was initiated by Care New England executives weeks ago, and health department officials were well aware of their intent to eliminate services and jobs without completing the reverse certificate of need process,” he added. “To date, the administration has yet to hold Care New England leaders accountable to their highly publicized promise to maintain some level of operations on that campus."

The applications before RIDOH are to close Memorial’s emergency department and to transfer the primary care services currently provided under Memorial Hospital’s license to the licenses of other CNE hospitals, which would allow these primary care services to be maintained in Pawtucket, states a release.

“Ensuring that safe, quality care is provided to every person who walks through the doors of any healthcare facility in Rhode Island is one of the most important functions of the Rhode Island Department of Health,” said Director Nicole Alexander-Scott. “Even when someone goes into the hospital for a routine procedure, the unexpected can happen. As we continue to evaluate the applications submitted by Care New England, we are issuing these directions to safeguard patients against any injury or harm that could result from the hospital’s current situation.”

The directives in the consent order only apply to the period beginning on Dec. 1 and ending on the date when RIDOH issues its decisions on CNE’s applications. This Consent Order should not be read as an indication of the future of Memorial Hospital following the issuance of RIDOH’s decisions.

Memorial will maintain respiratory therapy, radiology, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, laboratory, and pharmacy services. The hospital must also maintain the appropriate staffing levels required to support these services.

A second meeting has been scheduled to give the public an additional opportunity to provide comment on CNE’s application to close the emergency department at Memorial, as well as CNE's application to transfer the primary care services currently provided under Memorial’s license to Kent Hospital’s license. The meeting will take place Monday, Dec. 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elizabeth Baldwin School, located at 50 Whitman St. in Pawtucket.

A first community meeting was held Nov 27.

The purpose of the second meeting will be to allow the public to provide input on the potential effects on the community of these changes. RIDOH officials at the meeting will not answer questions about the applications.