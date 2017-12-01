No. Smithfied police identify robbery suspect

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The ￼￼North Smithfield Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of CT Gas on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Cristian Medeiros, age 19, of Woonsocket has two additional warrants for unrelated incidents, according to police.

Police released a photo of Medeiros from the store's surveillance photo last week, asking for the public's help in catching the person who allegedly committed a strong-armed (physical force) robbery at the Smithfield Road store at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Anyone with information about Medeiros is asked to contact the North Smithfield Police Department at 401-762-1212.