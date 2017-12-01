Paul J. Gauthier – Millville, Mass.

Paul J. Gauthier, 85, a lifelong resident of Millville, Mass., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was the husband of Juliette M. (Benoit) Gauthier.

Paul had worked as a truck driver for Edgecomb Steel in Slatersville, R.I., for 25 years before retiring. Previously, he had delivered ice cream and also milk for Ideal Dairy in Bellingham, Mass.

He was born July 1, 1932, in Blackstone, the son of the late Romeo and Yvonne (Raymond) Gauthier and was a graduate of Blackstone High School. Paul also served for the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Gauthier was a lifelong member of St. Augustine’s Church in Millville. He was a member of the Millville Historical Society and the Chestnut Hill Community Center. Paul had a great love for the written word, books were his passion, he enjoyed his time spent outside, especially splitting wood for family and friends, as well as tending to his garden. In his younger years he liked to hunt.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, Juliette, he is survived by his daughters, Susan M. (Gauthier) Gariepy, and her husband, Michael, of Millville, Mary F. (Gauthier) Sweeney and her husband, Kevin, of Kingsland, Ga., and Dianne E. Gauthier of Millville; his siblings, Leo and his wife, Roberta Gauthier, of Millville, Cecile Malo of Whitinsville, George Gauthier of Garrettsville, Ohio, and Roger and his wife, Yvette Gauthier, of Webster, Mass.; brother-in-law, Alphie, and his wife, Sandy Benoit, of Webster; five grandchildren, Laura, Richard, Bryce, Dana and Ronan and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Gauthier.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 North Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge, Mass.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at 10 a.m., from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Augustine Parish, 15 Lincoln St., Millville.

Burial with full Military Honors will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Gaskill St., Blackstone.

Due to allergies in the family, please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the Chestnut Hill Community Center, 385 Chestnut Hill Rd., Millville, MA 01529.

Visit www.bumafuneralhome.com .