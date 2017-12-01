Viola M. Jelley – Woonsocket

Viola M. (Berard) Jelley, 74, of Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket, died Thursday, November 23, 2017, in Landmark Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Ronald R. Jelley.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Emile and Angelina (Bourget) Berard.

Viola was a homemaker. She loved her family. Viola always had a smile for everyone, was an amazing strong woman, never complaining and always maintaining a positive attitude. A breast cancer and brain malformation survivor. She enjoyed painting, bingo, and playing cards.

She was a softball coach for the Milliville Softball League from 1978-1979.

She is survived by her seven children, Rhonda Lemme and her husband, Thomas, of Lincoln, R.I.; Rena J. Jelley, of Arvada, Colo.; Ronald J. Jelley of Woonsocket, R.I.; Lori Archambault and her husband, Joseph, of Woonsocket, R.I.; Michael E. Jelley, of Cranston, R.I.; Jena Degre and her husband, John, of Burrillville, R.I.; and Amy Nichols and her husband, Roger, of Woonsocket, R.I.

She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was also the sister of the late Emile and George Berard, and Eva Hopkins.

Her funeral and burial were private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, were in charge of the arrangements.

sdipardomcfh.com