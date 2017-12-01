Yvette M. Paquet – North Smithfield

Yvette M. (Heroux) (Desmarais) Paquet, 88, of Slatersville, R.I., died November 29, 2017, at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, R.I.

She was born in Central Falls, R.I., on February 17, 1929, the daughter of the late Herve and Medora (Rondeau) Heroux and step-daughter of the late Dora (Bois) Heroux. She was the wife of the late Laurice A. Desmarais and the late William Henry Paquet.

Yvette worked for the former Park Square and Stone House Credit Unions. She was the owner of Park Avenue Fashions for many years. She then worked for Property Advisory Group and SK Management as a Property Manager for Waterview and Temple North Apartments in Woonsocket, R.I., for 25 years. Yvette loved playing the piano and walking Narragansett Beach. She was a member of the CFM organization and AYS club. She was lovingly devoted to her children and grandchildren.

Yvette is survived by four sons, Roland Desmarais of Oxford, Mass.; Armand Desmarais of Woonsocket, R.I.; Robert Desmarais of Woonsocket, R.I.; Charles Desmarais of North Smithfield, R.I.; four daughters, Carmen Cahill of Pascoag, R.I.; Pauline Brodeur of Port Orange, Fla.; Louise Dudley of Charlton, Mass.; Lise Doyle of North Smithfield, R.I.; 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two brothers, Herve Heroux Jr. of Pawtucket, R.I.; Ernest Heroux of Cumberland, R.I.; and sister, Jeanne Foley of Pawtucket, R.I. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Desmarais, and sister, Pauline LaMountain.

Her funeral will be held Monday, December 4, 2017, at 9 a.m. at Holt Funeral Home (www.holtfuneralhome.com), 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, 359 Daggett Avenue, Pawtucket, R.I.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011.