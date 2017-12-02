Kathleen M. Walsh – Smithfield

Kathleen M. Walsh, 62, a lifelong Smithfield resident, passed away at home Friday, December 1, 2017. She was a daughter of the late Charles S. and Louise M. (Garvey) Walsh.

Kathleen was an educator/librarian for the town of Smithfield for 34 years before retiring in 2012. She received her BA Degree from RIC in 1977 and her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. She was the President of the East Smithfield Public Library board, a member of the N.E.A., past Vice President and board member of the Roy Carpenter Beach Association, Matunuck, R.I.

Her passions include going to the beach, being an educator and spending time with her family and friends.

She was the sister of Sheila Hampton (David) of Midlothian, Va., Charles F. Walsh (Carolyn) of Greenville, Timothy J. Walsh of Smithfield, John M. Walsh (Laurie Ann) of North Providence, Michaela A. Reynolds (John) of Scarborough, Maine, and Mary-Elizabeth Fornaro (Timothy) of North Providence. She was the loving aunt of Rachel Walsh, the late Samantha Marie Walsh, Kaitlin Reynolds, Justin Reynolds, Cara Reynolds, Charles M. Walsh, Michaela Fornaro, Mary-Catherine Fornaro, Alicia Pari and Brad Pari.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m., in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2017, from 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., Smithfield, RI 02917, will be appreciated.

Information and condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com