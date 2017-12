Pawtucket police seek man for felony assault

PAWTUCKET – A warrant has been signed for the arrest of Rosivelte Lopes, 27, wanted for domestic felony assault. Lopes also has a bench warrant for a probation violation stemming from a first-degree robbery charge.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is asked to call 401-726-3911 or 911, said Det. Raymond Doran.