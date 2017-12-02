Venturini Toys for Tots Telethon is Dec. 5

WARWICK – Bob Venturini and U.S. Marines will host the 24th Victor J. Venturini Memorial Toys for Tots Telethon on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Warwick Mall food court.

Bring new, unwrapped toys to the Warwick Mall food court from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy the live music of Robert Black and many other talented vocalists. Witness the magic of Matt Roberts. Get a photo with Paws or Santa. Meet Miss, Mrs. and Teen Rhode Island

"Help make this a joyful Christmas for all kids," states a release.