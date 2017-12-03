Judith A. Pelissier – North Providence

Judith A. Pelissier, 74, of North Providence and formerly of Woonsocket, died November 29, 2017, in Fatima Hospital, North Providence. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Lucia (Carpentier) Pelissier.

Judith lived in Winthrop, Mass., for many years prior to moving to North Providence. She worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines for over 38 years. Judith loved her job and always had interesting stories about her travels to all her destinations. In her later years, she would meet with her retired colleagues for monthly lunches. Judith was a devoted and passionate Red Sox fan and loved watching the Patriots.

She is survived by several cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her good friend, Dennis Dilley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., in All Saints Community Church, 323 Rathbun Street, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, R.I. Calling hours are omitted. The family kindly ask that flowers be omitted.

Memorial contributions in Judith’s memory may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tribute Program, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908 or American Autism Association, PO Box 1703, New York, NY, 10156. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket.

