Men sought in liquor store robberies, stabbing

PAWTUCKET – Police are investigating after two men robbed liquor stores in Pawtucket and East Providence Saturday evening, threatening the clerk at one store and stabbing the clerk at the other.

On Dec. 2, at around 8 p.m., police responded to Colonial Liquors at 128 Summit St. in Pawtucket for a reported commercial burglar alarm. Officers arrived on scene and quickly learned from the clerk that the store had been robbed at knifepoint by two males.

The suspects entered the store wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered. They took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and fled on foot. There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

A few hours later, the Towne Wine & Liquor located at 179 Newport Ave., East Providence, was also robbed by two males. East Providence Police responded and found that a male customer had been stabbed during the incident. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for injuries, and was expected to recover.

The two suspects in this robbery were also wearing dark clothing and masks and were armed with a knife. The suspects fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Both robberies are confirmed to be related and are actively being investigated by both the East Providence Police Department and the Pawtucket Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Cioe of the Pawtucket Police Department, 401-727-9100, and/or the Detective Division of the East Providence Police Department.