No. Smithfield restaurant abruptly closes

NORTH SMITHFIELD — The Pines Restaurant closed its doors permanently this week after weeks of cutting back hours.

The restaurant and banquet hall, first opened in 1965, changed ownership in 2012 and underwent extensive renovations. Recently, hours at the Pound Hill Road establishment had decreased to only weekends, but the business had reportedly accepted many reservations for Christmas parties, weddings and other events.

Last week, those with reservations were informed the business is permanently closed. By Monday, Dec. 4, the restaurant's phone number was out of service and its Facebook page was disabled.

According to information previously posted on that page, it was owned by Paul St. George, and David Healey served as the business's general manager.

Attempts to reach restaurant management for comment have been unsuccessful.