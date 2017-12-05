Howell – Cabral

LINCOLN – Keri A. Howell and Andrew D. Cabral were married in an afternoon ceremony on Sept. 23, at St. Joseph Church in Cumberland. The Rev. Charles H. Galligan officiated the ceremony. A reception was held at Pawtucket Country Club.

The bride is the daughter of Robin Howell of Cumberland. The groom is the son of Victor M. Cabral and Margaret V. Weigner of Lincoln.

The maid of honor was Kelly McCarthy. Bridesmaids were Joan Galiano, Jessica Messier, and Jessica Piette.

The best man was Glenn Medeiros Jr. Ushers were Christopher Cabral, Christopher Camara and Jeffrey Lebeau. Junion ushers were Tyler and Isaac Cabral, nephews of the groom.

The flower girl was Brielle Camara. The ringbearer was Benjamin C. Cabral, son of the bride and groom.

The bride is a graduate of Cumberland High School. She graduated from Rhode Island College in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She a registered and certified hospice and palliative nurse in the admission and referral center at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of R.I.

The groom graduated from William M. Davies Career & Technical High School and Community College of Rhode Island. He is a manager at Sprint in Shrewsbury, Mass.

The couple traveled to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for their honeymoon. They live in Lincoln.