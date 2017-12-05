Johnny Lightning Race Club hosting racing, Christmas toy drive Sunday

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Johnny Lightning Race Club will be racing on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the McColl YMCA, 26 Breakneck Hill Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; racing begins at 9:30 a.m.

There will be downhill racing with Hot Wheels, Matchbox and Johnny Lightning cars, as well as vendor tables with die cast cars to buy, sell, and trade. Admission is free and open to the public.

Bring a packaged toy for the club’s annual Toy Drive to help local families this Christmas. Toys will be donated to the YMCA Giving Tree.

For more information, call 401-248-1625 or visit www.ljlrc.com .