Local dancers featured in Greater Milford Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

MILFORD, Mass. – The Greater Milford Ballet Company will present “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m., in King Philip High School auditorium, 201 Franklin St., Wrentham, Mass.

The production will include local dancers: Emily Dulak of Woonsocket in the lead role of Dancing Cousin; and Lacey Munger of Woonsocket in the party scene, a mouse, Chinese tea and candy cane.

Tickets are available by calling the Deane Dance studio at 508-473-3354. Available remaining tickets are priced at $25, $20 and $15. Tickets will be sold at the auditorium if still available.

For more information, email deanestudio@yahoo.com or call 508-473-3354.