Pavani – Sellers

BLACKSTONE, Mass. – Lisa Decoste announces the engagement of her daughter, Alicia Marie Pavani, to Kenneth Dwayne Sellers of Blackstone.

The future bride is also the daughter of Dean C. Pavani of Saunderstown, and the step-daughter of the late Senior Chief Scott Decoste, U.S. Navy, and Lauren Pavani.

The future groom is the son of Janet Sellers of North Smithfield and the late Kenneth D. Sellers Sr.

The future bride graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy in 2003 and Johnson & Wales University, summa cum laude, in 2007. She is a senior product manager at Gartner Digital in East Greenwich.

The future groom graduated from Woonsocket High School in 2003. He is a former member of the Air National Guard and is self employed.

The couple are planning a June 30, 2018, wedding.