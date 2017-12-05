Williams Chorale Christmas concert is Sunday

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Williams Chorale will hold its annual Christmas Concert “Deck The Hall!” on Sunday, Dec. 10, 3 p.m., at Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St.

Tickets are $15 advanced sales; $20 at the door; $10 students and seniors; 12 years old and under admitted free.

Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling 508-622-1854.

For information, visit www.thewilliamschorale.org .