Woonsocket’s Laroche featured in performance of ‘Messiah’ at The Vets

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Providence Singers will present Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., at The Vets, One Avenue of the Arts.

The program will feature soloist Nicholas Laroche, a 2003 graduate of Woonsocket High School.

Laroche has been a featured soloist in many oratorio and opera engagements. He is the music director for The Chorus of Kent County. He was an adjunct voice faculty member at Rhode Island College, and was the conductor and director of the Rhode Island College Men’s Chorus.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000. On concert day, tickets are available at The Vets Box Office, from 3 p.m. to showtime.