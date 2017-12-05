Suspect lifts gift boxes from Walgreens

PAWTUCKET – Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident at Walgreens on Monday, Dec. 4.

At around 2:45 a.m., the suspect stole $50 worth of Gillette shaving gift boxes and fled the store at 100 Broad St. He entered a green Honda four-door car, possibly a Civic, with an unknown Rhode Island registration, and then fled the area.

Anyone with information on the the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Det. Gallison at 401-727-9100, ext 724.