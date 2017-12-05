Bartomioli named to North Smithfield council

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Teresa Bartomioli, a current member of the Charter Review Commission and the president and co-owner of North Smithfield Fence has been appointed to Town Council seat formerly held by Daniel Halloran.

Council members unanimously named Bartomioli to the seat Monday night after a motion by Councilor Paul Zwolenski to appoint Lucien Benoit, the sixth highest vote getter in the 2016 election, died for lack of a second. She was immediately sworn in and joined the council for the remainder of the meeting.

A Taylor Drive resident, Bartomioli has worked for the North Smithfield, Smithfield and Woonsocket School departments as a teacher assistant and clerical substitute. She served on the town's Budget Committee in 2012 and 2013 and is a current member of the group that recently proposed potential amendments to the Town Charter for inclusion of town residents' 2018 election ballot. She ran for the Town Council in 2012, coming in eighth out of nine candidates for the board with 2,213 votes.

Halloran, who was elected last November, resigned effective Dec. 1 citing health issues. Bartomioli will fill the remaining year of his term.