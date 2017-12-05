Woonsocket woman arrested for intentionally dropping toddler

WOONSOCKET — A city woman who reportedly told her incarcerated boyfriend that she intentionally dropped their five-year-old child "to teach her a lesson" and broke the girl's arm was arrested this week by Woonsocket police.

Dignailis Estrella, 26, of 531 Tenth Ave. confessed to the act in a phone call with the boyfriend in prison in March, according to police. The incarcerated father told DCYF workers about the conversation, a recording of the conversation was later obtained by police and child welfare investigators.

Estrella reportedly brought her daughter to the hospital two days after the fall. The state Department of Children Youth and Families has taken custody of children.

Estrella has been charged with first-degree child abuse and was arraigned Monday at District Court. Bail was set at $50,000 with surety, but Estrella was held without bail as a probation violator of a conviction in 2010 of assault with intent to commit a felony.