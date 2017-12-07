Four Twin River employees arrested on drug charges

LINCOLN – Four Twin River Casino employees have been arrested on drug charges as a result of an ongoing investigation by members of the Rhode Island State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit.

On Nov. 4, members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit arrested Twin River Casino food beverage server Kyle Dorez, age 30, of 320 Bennett St., Woonsocket, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Adderall and Vicodin), and two counts of possession/delivery of a controlled substance-schedule II (Adderall and Vicodin).

On Dec. 1, police arrested table games dealer Connor Evans, 31, of 1 Willow Glen Circle, Warwick, on one count of possession/delivery of a controlled substance-schedule IV/V (Alprazolam).

On Dec. 6, police arrested food and beverage servers Elizabeth Sankey, age 52, of 67 Whipple Road, Smithfield, and Megan Menard, age 25, of 31 Bellevue Ave., North Smithfield, each on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Adderall).

Dorez, Evans, Sankey and Menard were all arraigned and released pending future hearings in Third Division District Court.