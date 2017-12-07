Pawtucket police nab suspect in shoplifting

PAWTUCKET – Police say they've arrested the man they were seeking in connection to a shoplifting incident at Walgreens at 100 Broad St.

On Dec. 7, Det. Nathan Gallison was operating his cruiser on Mineral Spring Avenue when he saw a light blue Honda being operated by a male subject matching the description of the suspect in the Dec. 4 shoplifting. Gallison also saw that the Honda was missing the rear passenger side hubcap, which matched the suspect vehicle seen on the store's video surveillance. A vehicle stop was conducted and the operator, identified as Luis Adorno, 34, of Providence, admitted to the shoplifting, according to police.

Adorno allegedly stole $50 worth of Gillette shaving gift boxes before fleeing Walgreens.