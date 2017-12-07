Cookie Walk at North Smithfield High School Wednesday

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Athletic Association is hosting a Cookie Walk Fundraiser at North Smithfield High School, Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 5-8pm.

Patrons can purchase an empty bakery box for $10 when they enter the high school cafeteria. They will fill their boxes by selecting from thousands of cookies that will be available.

The money raised will be used to support all of the middle and high school athletic teams. The NSAA is the only fundraising group for all of the sports at both the middle and high school level.

Anyone with questions should contact Kate Dubois at duboiskatharine@gmail.com .