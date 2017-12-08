Cumberland police assessment team invites public comment

CUMBERLAND – A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will arrive Dec. 11 to examine all aspects of the Cumberland Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Chief John Desmarais has announced.

Verification by the team that the Cumberland Police Department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation, a prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, he said.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. The session will be conducted in the Cumberland Town Council Chambers, Town Hall, 45 Broad St.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, he or she may do so by telephone. Call 401-595-7488 on Dec. 12 between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Cumberland Police Department. The local contact is Capt. Alan Milligan, 401-333-2500.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Cumberland Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.