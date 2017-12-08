Forecasters bump up projected snow totals for Saturday

Northern Rhode Island could see seven to eight inches of snow Saturday and Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, with snow expected to create difficult travel conditions.

Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are generally expected for much of the area, with higher amounts in the northern half of the state. Some spots in central Massachusetts and Rhode Island could receive more than six inches of snow.

The peak snow accumulations will occur from the middle of the day Saturday into Saturday evening. Prepare for reduced visibility at times. Use caution while driving.