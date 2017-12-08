Josephine Ramsay – Woonsocket

Josephine (Cyganowski) Ramsay, 91, of Woonsocket, died December 6, 2017, in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Vinton L. Ramsay whom she married May 4, 1946. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Frances (Twarog) Cyganowski.

Josie enjoyed sewing, crocheting and crafts. She was a faithful member of the Woonsocket Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 62 years.

She is survived by her children, Charles Ramsay and Diane Giguere, both of Woonsocket and her sister, Julia Cristafulli, of North Smithfield; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 16, at 2 p.m., at Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Victory Highway, North Smithfield.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

