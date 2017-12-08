Woonsocket Planner Bouley resigns over health concerns

WOONSOCKET – The city's director of planning and development will be leaving the position by the end of this month and has given his resignation citing health concerns.

N. David Bouley's resignation is effective no later than Friday, Dec. 22, but he says how long he will remain in the city's service depends on his condition.

Bouley has worked for the city of Woonsocket on and off for decades and returned most recently in 2014 under Mayor Lisa Baldeli-Hunt.

On Friday, the mayor became emotional as she asked people in attendance at an event at City Hall to keep Bouley in their thoughts and prayers.

Bouley has also served as assistant deacon at St. John's Church in Slatersville.

"I will miss most of this after 45 years of public service In municipal governments and the church," Bouley said in a brief note to The Breeze.