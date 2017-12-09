Rita Champigny – Woonsocket

Rita (Duguay) Champigny, 96, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at St. Antoine Residences in North Smithfield.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jean Paul Champigny.

She leaves behind her loving daughters Normande Kalberer and her husband, Richard Kalberer, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jeanne Greenhill and her husband, Corey Greenhill, of Glendale, Ariz.; her granddaughters Stacey Ross, Lauren Hines, Stephanie Moffatt and Beth Kalberer; six great-grandchildren; brother Marcel Duguay and his wife, Georgette Duguay, of Woonsocket; as well as many nieces and nephews.

One of nine children, she was born on April 1, 1921, in Woonsocket. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Edgar, Albert, Emile and Gene as well as her sisters Jeannette, Alice and Helen.

She was an active parishioner of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Woonsocket for the majority of her life. She was active in her community and was a part of many local clubs including The Royal Travelers Club. She worked at McCarthy’s Department store in the Walnut Hill Plaza for more than 20 years until it closed in 1989, shortly after its 100th anniversary.

She was loved by so many and she will be greatly missed.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, December 13, 2017, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in the Chapel at St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Rd., Bellingham, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rita’s name may be made to St. Antoine Residence.

