Henry William Beltram – Glocester

Henry William Beltram passed peacefully Sunday, December 10, 2017, at age 92.

He is survived by Glennis Beltram, his wife of 65 years; four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

His Funeral will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017, at 9:30 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Eugene Church, Chepachet. Calling hours will be Friday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.

The family requests memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Troop 44 Glocester in care of Scoutmaster Brad Leach, 71 Brown School Road, Chepachet, RI 02814.

A complete obituary is available online at tuckerquinnfuneralchapel.com.