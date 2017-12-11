Austin Miles Caswell – Uxbridge, Mass.

Austin Miles Caswell, 22, of Uxbridge, Mass., formerly of North Smithfield, passed away Wednesday Nov. 29, 2017.

He was born June 2, 1995, in Providence, R.I., the son of Miles L. and Donna L. (Welch) Caswell and graduated from Whitinsville Christian School, class of 2013. Austin was attending Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, Texas, majoring in marketing. Previously, he was attending Christ for The Nations, Dallas, Texas, and Palm Beach Atlantic University, Palm Beach, Fla. During his summers he had worked for the family business, Compass Appraisal Network Inc., of Uxbridge.

Soccer was Austin’s passion and had been playing since the age of 5. When he wasn’t playing soccer, he enjoyed snowboarding, annual family trips to Camden, Maine, and praising the Lord at the Life Song Christian Fellowship Church in Glocester, R.I. He was an avid Patriots, Red Sox and Manchester United fan.

In addition to his parents, Miles and Donna of Uxbridge, he is survived by two sisters, Ashley E. Caswell and Tori M. Caswell both of Uxbridge; his maternal grandparents, Lawrence J. and his wife, Penny (Baxter) Welch, of Fla./R.I., and paternal grandmother, Joanne (Webb) Caswell, of East Greenwich, R.I.; his aunts and uncles, David and Holly (Welch) Redding, Bonnie (Welch) Chung, Thomas and Christine (Emery) Caswell, Phillip and Sheryl (Caswell) Green, as well as several cousins. Austin also leaves his most-loved dogs, “Oliver” and “Sophie,” and many close special friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Thomas W. Caswell.

A memorial service, celebrating the life of Austin, will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017, at 11 a.m., in Valley Chapel, A Church of the Nazarene, 14 Hunter Road, Uxbridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Whitinsville Christian School, 279 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588 or to the Austin Caswell Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com/austin-caswell-memorial-fund.

Visit www.bumafuneralhome.com .