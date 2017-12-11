Carl W. Lomberto – Woonsocket

Carl W. Lomberto, 63, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Saturday at Landmark Medical Center, with his family at his side, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was the loving husband to Margaret (Grazewski) Lomberto. Born Feb. 1, 1954, he was the son of Lorraine (Lamay) Lomberto-Coleman of Woonsocket and the late Anthony Lomberto.

For many years, Carl was a painter for the General Motors Corp. Known as a handyman, Carl took great pride in purchasing & renovating commercial properties in Woonsocket. He was a member of the Italian Workingmens Club in Woonsocket.

Besides his wife & mother he is survived by a son, Shawn, and his wife, Alicia Chubka Lomberto, of Blackstone, Mass., two daughters Rebecca Lomberto Voccola of Cranston, R.I. and Colleen Lomberto Britto of Woonsocket, R.I.; also a sister, Susan Amend, of Woonsocket; five Grandchildren, Natalia Britto, Kristina Richardson, Stephen Voccola Jr., Jayden & Alexandra Lomberto. He was the father-in-law of the late Attorney Stephen T. Voccola Esq.

His funeral and burial will be private. Visit Kubaskafuneralhome.com.